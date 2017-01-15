Swankier times for Dindoshi bus terminal



WRI India have presented the proposed redesign of the Dindoshi terminal to BEST

To fight the increasing lack of space on roads, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) will redesign the bus terminal at Dindoshi, touted as one of the busiest in the city. Figures suggest that approximately 1.47 lakh commuters use the terminal on a daily basis. The revamp is expected to allow buses to ply smoothly from the depot onto the road, while creating sufficient space for commuters to board and alight from the buses.

According to sources, the designs for the new terminal are ready and awaiting approvals. “We want to improve infrastructure, train our drivers better and keep a constant watch on our buses. The re-design of Dindoshi terminal is a start and we are hoping to get all approvals by this financial year,” said Jagdish Patil, general manager, BEST Undertaking.

The Dindoshi bus terminal spans over three lanes on the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. Buses plying on at least 12 different routes stop at this depot that has 15 bus parking bays and 4 bus stop bays.

Currently, the bus-stops are located on both sides of the terminal while the buses are mostly parked in the middle. The new design proposes the bus-stops to be located in the middle of the terminal. Buses entering will drop commuters and then either be parked temporarily on the side or they’ll head to the adjacent bus depot, thereby minimising clutter. Also, the bus-stop bays in the middle will be at an elevation and there will be zebra crossings for passengers who alight. The buses will ply at speed of 10 kmph within the terminal premises.

The face-lift comes at a time when BEST has been struggling in several aspects — right from road accidents in which its buses are part of to poorly maintained bus depots and terminals. The authorities are also looking at opportunities for commercial exploitation of this space and eventually use that as a model for other bus depots, depending on how the strategy fares. They are also in the process of constructing bus shelters where necessary, and work will begin from the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road.