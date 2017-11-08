Thane: Alert parents foil man's attempt to kidnap their son

Badlapur police have arrested the accused, who resides in the same building as that of the victim

The attempts of a 22-year-old man to kidnap the 7-year-old son of his father's former colleague failed after his family members became alert when he went missing from the society compound where they reside. Though the victim's parents spotted him even before the kidnapper could make his way out, they realised much later that it was an attempt to abduct him. The Badlapur police have arrested the accused, who resides in the same building as that of the victim.



Victim Aarush Parab. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Child goes missing

According to the police, victim Aarush Parab resides in Gopal Heights of Badlapur East along with his parents and elder sisters. On Sunday evening, he was playing in the society compound when suddenly he went missing. Though his sisters looked for him, he could not be traced.

Speaking to mid-day, Umaji Kale, sub-inspector, Badlapur East police station, who is investigating the case, said, "When Aarush didn't reach home, his family started looking for him. The accused used chloroform to abduct him and was hiding inside an auto-rickshaw along with the child. Suddenly, one of Aarush's family members spotted his leg dangling from the auto and rescued him. However, as they knew the accused, Sunil Pawar, they did not become suspicious about his presence at the spot."

"The following day when the child's face turned black, his family members approached a doctor thinking of it as a health issue. However, when the doctor said that it was the effect of chloroform, they immediately approached the police and registered a complaint in the matter," said an officer from Badlapur East police station.

Financial crisis

Kale further said, "A case has been registered under sections 323, 328 and 363 of IPC. Pawar was produced in court and sent to police custody till November 10. His father was an employee at the same construction firm where the victim's father worked. The accused claims that as his family was going through a financial crisis, he planned to kidnap Aarush and demand a hefty ransom."