A rail roko was organised today at Kalwa station to protest against the stampede that killed 22 people at Elphinstone Road station on September 29, but thanks to the heavy police bandobast, the protest did not cause any disruption to services.

Jitendra Awhad speaking to police personnel at Kalwa station today

The Thane police along with the GRP deployed over 500 personnel at Kalwa railway station. "When the NCP workers came on to the tracks to protest, we cleared them out within a minute. We had sent them a notice to avoid the protest, yet they went ahead with it," said Samadhan Pawar, deputy commissioner of police, GRP, Central.

The Thane city police had detained all those with criminal records a day earlier as a precautionary measure. "We deployed our men outside the station and detained many last night itself," said D Swami, deputy commissioner of police, Thane city.

The protest began at 8.30 am, where former MP Anand Paranjpe, MLA Jitendra Awhad from Kalwa-Mumbra constituency along with local corporator and other party members were present.