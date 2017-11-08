Thane: Four of family injured in LPG cylinder explosion

Four members of a family, including an elderly couple, were severely injured when a domestic gas cylinder in their house caught fire and exploded here early this morning, an official said. Due to the impact of the explosion, a wall of the house collapsed, he said. There was some leakage in the pipe of the LPG cylinder because of which it caught fire and exploded around 6.30 am in the house located at Siddeshwar Talao in the city's Patil Wadi area, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

Upon getting information about the mishap, the firemen and a team of personnel from the RDMC rushed to the spot for rescue and relief operation, he said. Those who sustained severe burns in the mishap included a couple, aged around 60, and their two daughter-in-laws. They were rushed to a local hospital for treatment, Kadam said. Because of the explosion, the wall of an adjacent house also developed cracks, he added.