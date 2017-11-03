Thane man gets seven years rigorous imprisonment for raping girl

Thane: A 23-year-old man was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment by a special court in Thane for raping a five-year-old girl in 2013.

Representational picture

R N Bawankar, judge of the special court for hearing cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, held Mohammed Akbar alias Guddu Mohammed Aslam Ansari, guilty of rape and awarded the sentence on Monday. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. Ansari lived near a police chowkie under Shanti Nagar police station limits.

Public Prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar told the court that on October 26, 2013, he took the girl to a nearby secluded place and sexually assaulted her. The girl later returned home and narrated the incident to her parents, after which they approached the police and filed a complaint.

The court held Ansari guilty under IPC section 376 (rape) and section 4 of the POCSO Act.