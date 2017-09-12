Thieves steal cop's car, shoot him on Pune-Solapur Highway

A police inspector on his way from Solapur to Daund to resume duty, was robbed of his car and shot at by thieves on the Pune-Solapur Highway.

The incident took place near Yawat Electricity Board Centre at 7.30 am on Monday. Senior Inspector Mahesh Tilganji, sustained a bullet injury on his leg. A case has been registered with Yawat police station against four unidentified persons.



Senior Inspector Mahesh Shivlingppa Tilganji and his car which was stolen.

Tilganji is attached to State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Group 13. Currently, he is posted as an instructor to Nanvij Daund Police training centre.

Tilganji said, "On Monday morning I left home early to reach my training centre in time. Around 7.30 am, four youth in an Ertiga car told me that my rear wheel's disk was lose, and it would fall. I stopped to check this. They also stopped and suddenly two of them held me and started assaulting me. They also found my service revolver in the car. I told them I am a police officer."

"One of them then shot a round from my revolver at my leg. I collapsed and they fled in my car."

Senior Inspector Dhayan-kumar Godse of Yawat Police station said, "We have registered a case and are investigating."

