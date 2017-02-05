This light-absorber can give you stealth feature



The near-perfect broadband absorber is thin, flexible and transparent in visible light. Pics/UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering



New York: This thin, flexible and light-weight material can cool your room on hot sunny days, may give you stealth features by blocking thermal detection and absorb light from every angle.

Engineers from the University of California, San Diego have developed an absorbing material called near-perfect broadband absorber that can absorb more than 87 per cent of near-infrared light.

The absorber can be theoretically customised to absorb certain wavelengths of light while letting others pass through.

"This material offers broadband, yet selective absorption that could be tuned to distinct parts of the electromagnetic spectrum," said Zhaowei Liu, Professor at UC San Diego in a paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Though material that can absorb light already exists, it is bulky, brittle and cannot be controlled to absorb only a selected range of wavelengths.