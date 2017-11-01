Three babies among seven drowned Rohingyas

At least four Rohingya were killed yesterday when their boat sank off the coast of Bangladesh, police said, just hours after three babies drowned as they reached shore in a separate incident.



Representation pic

At least 200 Rohingya have drowned since late August making the treacherous sea crossing from Myanmar to Bangladesh. Police said the three babies fell into the water as their boat reached shore in the town of Teknaf on Monday evening. The other four victims drowned when their boat sank in rough weather on Tuesday morning as it neared the Bangladesh coast.

"There were at least 33 people in the small trawler, which capsized after it was caught in high waves," said local police chief Abul Khair. He said one person was found dead at the scene while six others were rushed to hospital in critical condition. Three of them later died. The rest were dragged ashore or managed to swim to safety, Khair added.

200

No. of Rohingyas that have drowned since late August