At least two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting spree in San Francisco, police said. The shooting took place on Monday in Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, CBS San Francisco reported.



Representation pic

According to authorities, Clearlake resident 61-year-old Alan Ashmore was arrested on two counts of homicide as well as multiple other counts of assault with a firearm following the late Monday morning shooting spree. Authorities were trying to determine a motive in the seemingly random shooting spree.