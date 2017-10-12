Slamming the Supreme Court's decision to ban sale of firecrackers in the National Capital Region, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that now he expects orders banning holy books and festivals.



Uddhav Thackeray

"Our festivals have already lost their sheen. Now bring out orders that holy books be torn and festivals stopped. The growing demand for silence is deafening and has reached the extreme point. If this continues, then the cry of dissent will explode," Thackeray told media persons on Wednesday.

In the meantime, Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam put to rest all the rumours regarding a similar ban in Maharashtra. Though initially he had said that he was in favour of a ban on sale of firecrackers and would consult the Chief Minister regarding it, he later withdrew his statement.

"Sanjay Raut and Raj Thackeray shouldn't worry much. There's no point in spreading false information. I'm also a staunch Hindu like others. There'll be no ban on firecrackers in Maharashtra," said Kadam.