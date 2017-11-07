UN chief Antonio Guterres saddened by shooting in Texas

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed condolences over Sunday's church shooting in Sutherland Springs in the US state of Texas, his spokesman said.

United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the 2017 Web Summit in Lisbon on November 6, 2017. Pic/AFP

"The Secretary-General was deeply saddened to learn of the horrific shooting in a Baptist church in the small town of Sutherland Springs, Texas. He extends his condolences to the bereaved families and to the government and people of the United States and hopes for a speedy recovery of those wounded," Xinhua news agency quoted Guterres' spokesman Farhan Haq as saying.

A gunman opened fire on worshippers in a church in Sutherland Springs on Sunday morning, killing 26 people and wounding two dozens more in the Texas town.