UN is a club for US President-elect Donald Trump



Donald Trump

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has lashed out at the UN, describing the world body as a “club for people to get together, talk and have a good time”.

“The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!” Trump said in a tweet.

Trump’s remarks comes following a decision by President Barack Obama to abstain from a UN Security Council vote condemning Israel’s settlements in the West Bank and parts of Jerusalem.

The abstention marked an historic change in policy that permitted the resolution to pass. Ahead of the vote, Trump had publicly asked the US to veto the resolution.