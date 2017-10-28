UN says Assad govt gassed Syrians in April attack

The Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad is to blame for a chemical attack on the opposition-held town of Khan Sheikhoun that killed dozens of people in April, according to a report sent to the United Nations Security Council on Thursday.



The attack occured on April 4 in Khan Sheikhoun. File pic

"The Syrian Arab Republic is responsible for the release of sarin at Khan Sheikhoun on 4 April 2017," the report from the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) said. The attack prompted a US missile strike against a Syrian air base, which Washington said was used to launch the strike.

The JIM has already found Syrian government forces were responsible for three chlorine gas attacks in 2014 and 2015. The report also said ISIS was to blame for the use of sulfur mustard in the Syrian town of Umm Hawsh on September 15 and 16, 2016.

2013

Year Syria agreed to destroy its chemical weapons