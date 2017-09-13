UNSC 'nukes' North Korea with toughest sanctions



The UN Security Council has unanimously passed a US-drafted resolution that imposes strongest sanctions ever on North Korea, including restricting its oil imports and banning textile exports, to curb the reclusive nation's nuclear programme.

The move comes in response to the sixth and largest nuclear test by North Korea on September 3. US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said as the 15-member UN body on Monday passed the resolution on North Korea that the international community hitting North Korea's ability to fund its weapons programme. The US had originally proposed harsher sanctions, including a total ban on oil imports by North Korea. But the vote was passed only after Pyongyang allies Russia and China agreed to the reduced measures.

Noting that oil "is the lifeblood" of North Korea's effort to build and deliver a nuclear weapon, Haley said the resolution reduces almost 30 per cent of oil provided to the North by cutting off over 55 per cent of its gas, diesel, and heavy fuel oil. Moreover, this resolution also puts an end to the regime making money from the 93,000 North Korean citizens it sends overseas to work and heavily taxes, she noted. The resolution requires the end of all joint ventures with North Korea.