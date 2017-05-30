Babri Masjid demolition case: UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets L K Advani ahead of court proceedings



UP CM Yogi Adityanath and L K Advani

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today met senior BJP leader L K Advani who is here to appear before a special CBI court in connection with a case relating to the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

The chief minister welcomed Advani with a bouquet of flowers as the former deputy prime minister stopped at the VVIP guest house before leaving for the special court.

Also read - Babri Masjid demolition case: Charges to be framed today against Advani, Joshi, Bharti

Yogi was waiting at the guest house for Advani along with other state leaders.

Also read - Babri Masjid demolition: Timeline of events and aftermath

Later, the chief minister held a meeting with Advani and other senior leaders.