The Virginia State University (VSU) was put on lockdown after a shooting occurred in its campus, police said. At least one person was shot on Saturday night and has non life-threatening injuries, reports CBS News.

"Police scene still active and the campus remains on lockdown," VSU police tweeted and urged people to avoid the area. Other reports said the person who was shot was rushed to a local hospital and the suspect is described as a male wearing a white jersey, reports Xinhua news agency.