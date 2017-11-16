Veteran Cyclist's death on Mumbai-Pune highway: Cops make an arrest

The Mankhurd police said they have unravelled the mystery surrounding veteran cyclist Ashok Khale's death on November 5. Yesterday, they arrested Mois Moin Shaikh, 25, who had taken an injured Khale to Wockhardt hospital, for allegedly ramming his car into Khale's bicycle, which has been recovered. The 64-year-old, who was later shifted to NMMC hospital in Vashi and then to KEM hospital, had succumbed to his injuries on November 11.



In his statement to the police, Shaikh had said that while driving to Vashi, he had found Khale lying on the road in a pool of blood. The police, however, said their investigation revealed discrepancies in his statement, including the accident spot he had given, which, they said, was wrong.

Officers said they checked footage of all CCTVs on the Dadar-Mankhurd stretch, and that established the timing of Khale's journey as well as accident. "Shaikh had given us incorrect timings and he kept changing his statement. He was also unsure of the accident spot," said an officer.

Another said, "Under sustained interrogation, he confessed to having accidentally rammed his car into Khale's bicycle on the Sion-Panvel Highway at 6.20 am." Confirming the arrest, DCP (zone VI) Shahaji Umap said, "He was trying to mislead the police, we have evidence of it. He will be produced in court on Thursday."

