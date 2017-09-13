Video: Little boy's brave deed inspires Amitabh Bachchan, Anand Mahindra



This video of a little boy, born without arms and legs being encouraged to not give up has taken Twitter by storm. Not only have many commended the mother’s grit and forethought for telling her son “you can do it”, even the bigwigs of Mumbai have taken to Twitter to express how motivated they feel after looking at the boy’s tenacity.

At first I couldn't bear to look & then I was left feeling uplifted. I don't think I will ever complain again about any job being too hard.. pic.twitter.com/06mzMAxxjp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 11, 2017

In a Tweet, Anand Mahindra, wrote, “…. I don’t think I will ever complain again about any job being too hard.”

To which Bollywood’s Biggie, Amitabh Bachchan, re-Tweeted Anand Mahindra’s Tweet saying, “……….don’t miss the encouragement of the mother, it takes a lot to do so.”

Even Atul Kasbekar commented on the Tweet

Incredible, thanks for sharing Anand — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) September 11, 2017

Daler Mehendi wasn't far behind either

Thank you sharing Anandji. What an incredible mother, respect her parenting and that endearing smile... god bless. ð — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) September 12, 2017

Prassana, an actor in Tamil and Telegu movies also re-tweeted Anand Mahindra's Tweet

Most inspiring! Can't complain about my life. God bless that child — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) September 11, 2017

The video garnered a lot of appreciation; here are some of the Tweets in response to Anand Mahindra’s Tweet:

Hats off to the mother in instilling confidence in the child, not once helping him ðand the smile on the child's face says it all. âº — sabina lamba (@SabinaLamba) September 11, 2017

I really really admire the mother for not allowing child to feel the helplessness — Shailesh Parikh (@shailesh_amul) September 11, 2017

Agree. But I also praise d mother who is encouraging him n not letting him feel he needs help. Left me uplifted too but very teary! — Sunil Alagh (@sunilalagh) September 11, 2017