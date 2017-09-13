Video: Little boy's brave deed inspires Amitabh Bachchan, Anand Mahindra

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan and Anand Mahindra. Pic/Facebook

This video of a little boy, born without arms and legs being encouraged to not give up has taken Twitter by storm. Not only have many commended the mother’s grit and forethought for telling her son “you can do it”, even the bigwigs of Mumbai have taken to Twitter to express how motivated they feel after looking at the boy’s tenacity.

In a Tweet, Anand Mahindra, wrote, “…. I don’t think I will ever complain again about any job being too hard.”

Daler Mehendi wasn’t far behind either, her said,

Prassana, an actor in Tamil and Telegu movies also re-tweeted Anand Mahindra’s Tweet, saying;

The video garnered a lot of appreciation; here are some of the Tweets in response to Anand Mahindra’s Tweet:

