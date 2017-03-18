Watch Video: Pakistani groom makes grand entrance at wedding atop a lion

A groom in Pakistan, who wanted to make a grander than usual entrance at this wedding decided to do so by ditching the regular horseback and arriving 'sitting' on a lion! Watch the video to believe it...



Here comes the Pakistani groom whose need to be different takes the cake. Pic/Screengrab from YouTube

Who doesn't want to make a grand entrance at their own wedding? But there are some who want to make a dramatic entry on heir big day.

Well, a groom in Pakistan decided that he needed to make a grander than usual entrance at this wedding. So what could he do? Well, how about ditching the regular entrance on a horseback and arriving while ‘sitting’ on a lion!



The groom comes sitting on top of a lion's cage on a truck

A man from Pakistan’s Multan area decided to sit on the top of a lion’s cage (with a live lion inside) and reach his wedding, The Indian Express reported.

While the report identifies the groom as Sheikh Irfan, his father’s name is Sheikh Hashmat.

HERE'S THE VIDEO:

This isn't the first time that such 'daredevilry' has been seen at a wedding. But unlike this instance sometimes it ends in tragedy. Like when a bride died in a helicopter crash minutes before she was set to tie the knot in San Paulo. The bride wanted to surprise her husband-to-be by making a dramatic entrance to their wedding in a helicopter, but traggically the aircraft crashed moments before the ceremony, instantly killing the bride and three others.