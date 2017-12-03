Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu lands in trouble for using cough syrup, FDA to issue notice

The FDA to send notice to T-Series for using cough syrup, that could cause adverse health effects, for promotions

T-series, the production house that produced the movie Tumhari Sulu, has come under the scanner of the Food and Drug Association (FDA) for collaborating with an over-the-counter (OTC) cough syrup that contains ingredients, which can cause adverse health effects if taken without proper guidance from doctors.



During film promotions, Tumhari Sulu lead Vidya Balan was seen promoting the cough syrup Torex in an advertisement where she is seen coughing while anchoring a show on air at a radio station. The actress says in the advertisement, "Sulu ke har safar mein uska saathi, Torex cough syrup ho, toh alvida khashi."

Following this, Dr Tushar Jagtap, a medical activist filed a complaint with FDA stating that, "As you are aware that, whenever a drug is prescribed by a qualified doctor he/she takes into account many factors regarding the safety, efficacy and need of that particular molecule. The doctor also takes into account the age of the patient, dosage schedule, drug interactions, history of allergies, its tolerability, efficacy, cost effectiveness, its form and many other aspects which are of vital importance."



As per the information procured from FDA officials, they have inspected the syrup and will soon send an advisory notice to the production house for promoting the medicine without following proper guidance.

"We will send an advisory notice to the production house for promoting the syrup. It is the responsibility of the producers to be careful before sponsoring such medicines. We will ask them to include a statutory warning stating that the syrup shall be taken under the guidance of a doctor only," said Dr Pallavi Darade, FDA commissioner.



The syrup contains Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride, Terpine Hydrate, Ammonium Chloride and Sodium Citrate, which may cause side effects if consumed improperly. It can also affect people with certain conditions or diseases, such as asthma, trigger mood disorders, hyperthyroidism, cardiovascular diseases, kidney problems, glaucoma, and an enlarged prostate gland. "The information provided by the advertisement is misleading and can endanger the lives of many unsuspecting patients/victims," the letter reads.

Vinod Bhanushali, president (marketing, media, publishing and music acquisition), T-Series, said, "We have nothing to do with the product. It was an integration in the film promotion and the brand shall be answerable for any query." When asked if the FDA will also send a notice to Vidya Balan, Darade said that primarily, they will send the advisory to the production house. "Later, if we feel the need to send it to the actress, we will think about it. But as the production house is responsible, we will focus on them."

