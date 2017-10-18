What if (railway) infrastructure 'boomed', like population? Then there would be no need for these reports. But till that distant dream is realised, we will keep writing about the sorry state - this time that of commuters in Nalasopara and Virar.



North end of platform 2 at Virar station is always crowded; better organisation of entry-exit points and modes of transport outside these will help

Builders, and their ever-increasing housing projects, made a beeline for these areas a long time back, as did people, drawn by the affordability. The railways, however, is crawling - like a fast train between signals.

Even though the stations have been developing infrastructure, the pace is so slow, that by the time one project ends, it's already inadequate for the commuters, increasing by the day.



East exit at Nalasopara station is as cluttered as they come...

Nalasopara

"More often than not, it's impossible to get into a Churchgate-bound train from here. You absolutely have to travel in the opposite direction first and get a train from a station beyond," said Jatin Shukla, a regular commuter. "If the railways is planning to introduce 15-car trains here, it must simultaneously widen the platforms and bridges to match the rise in crowds."



...and a narrow foot overbridge just adds to the congestion, and commuters' claustrophobia

There are adequate foot overbridges here, but there is a need to organise the premises such that entry-exit points become more accessible. The Virar-end older FOB, for example, is very narrow and its entry-exit point (Dube Estate) in the municipal area towards Virar is congested. Same is the scene on the west side where the railway area ends.

Virar

Here, the north end of platform 2 becomes very crowded every time a train comes in. New entry-exit points have been made, but they lack feeder transport, bringing everyone back to the old main entry point. There is also a need to organise various utilities at this end for smoother passenger movement. At the east end, there is a steady flow of commuters to the famous Jivdani temple, something the railways needs to take into account while planning future projects.

Virar resident Jaywanti Suresh Gada said, "Infrastructure has been coming up here, but the railways must ensure that walking spaces aren't compromised. Also, work on the central skywalk, being built to replace the old bridge, has been on for quite some time now. It needs to be completed faster."

