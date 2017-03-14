Watch video: 112-year-old steam engine rolls down Kalka-Shimla heritage track

A 112-year-old steam engine KC520 on Monday rolled down Kalka-Shimla heritage track.

#WATCH: 112-year-old steam engine KC520 rolls down Kalka-Shimla heritage track. It is a major attraction for visiting tourists. (HP) pic.twitter.com/LIZ7Fs9Qm9 — ANI (@ANI_news) March 13, 2017

It is a major attraction for visiting tourists.

The Kalka–Shimla Railway was built in 1898 to connect Shimla during the British Raj, with the rest of the Indian rail system. At the time of construction 107 tunnels and 864 bridges, were built throughout the course of the track.

The railway was declared a heritage by the Himachal Pradesh government in 2007, and in 2008 it became a UNESCO World Heritage Site along with the other Mountain Railways of India.