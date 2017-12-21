Woman booked for recording Rabale police station premises with spycam

A woman has been booked under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly recording various rooms of Rabale police station in Navi Mumbai using a spycam concealed in her sunglasses

A woman has been booked under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly recording various rooms of Rabale police station in Navi Mumbai using a spycam concealed in her sunglasses. Police said that Sapna Amarsingh Sandhu (35) was caught yesterday morning while recording a video of the police station's premises including the duty officer room and the crime record room using a spycam concealed in her sunglasses.



A woman has been booked under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly recording various rooms of Rabale police station in Navi Mumbai using a spycam concealed in her sunglasses



The official said that the crime record room of a police station is designated as a prohibited place for photography or recording of any kind of video. He said that 17 video clips recorded in this manner were found with Sandhu. Sandhu had filed a Right to Information plea with Rabale police and had visited the station in that connection, said the official.



"We have registered an offence against the person under sections 3 and 7 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923," the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go