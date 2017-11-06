Woman, daughter found dead in Thane

A woman and her 11-year-old daughter were found killed in their house in Pimprigaon on the Panvel road, city police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone-I D S Swami said, the killing might have taken place in the night of November 4.

An offence has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the IPC at Shil Daighar police station, said police.

The woman lived with her daughter and son in a flat at Pimprigaon, police said.

The DCP said police would be in a position to reveal further details only after investigations.