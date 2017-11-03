Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray promises support for Save Aarey campaign

After activists asked to him to publicly make his stand clear on the Save Aarey campaign, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray promised his support to prevent the chopping of trees for Metro III.



Aaditya Thackeray

mid-day had reported yesterday that the BMC issued a notice to axe the first batch of 444 trees in Aarey Colony for the Metro project, despite mounting opposition from environmentalists and citizens. The Save Aarey campaign has so far found support from celebrities like actor Raveena Tandon, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, musician Vishal Dadlani, among others.

Yesterday, Thackeray celebrated the BMC's decision to approve rooftop restaurants, tweeting: 'Promise fulfilled". To this, Stalin D, environmentalist and founder of Vanakashakti, responded, "Congratulations sir! Great sir! please find time for the other promises now. #SaveAarey for starters! Hope that it's still on the agenda."

Thackeray promised his support for the cause, tweeting: "Of course, we have to be united. This is our city and our future. Thank you. Always together for Aarey." The Sena has backed the Save Aarey campaign in the past as well, with Yashvant Jadhav, Sena group leader in the BMC, previously stating that they would not allow the tree-cutting proposal to pass in the Tree Authority Committee meeting.

