Breaking News
Massive demolition drive in Arnala after CM Shinde orders to take action
Mumbai Metro Line 6: Traffic diversions issued for work at Seepz Metro Station
Five held for armed dacoity in Palghar
Sharad Pawar should clarify stand on Maratha quota issue: Pankaja Munde
Sion ROB to be shut for traffic from August 1
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Hawkers in Crawford Market booked for petty organised crime

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita brings the impossible-to-control hawking community to its knees, classifying unauthorised hawking as a non-bailable crime; IPC had no such provision

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina add a romantic touch to India Couture Week 2024

30 July,2024 08:16 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Entertainment News
We’re just actors?

TV artistes have harboured the desire to make the jump to Bollywood, but Gyaarah Gyaarah actor Kritika says the perks come at a price

30 July,2024 06:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Priyanka Sharma
News
Six hurt as 10 coaches of Mumbai-Howrah mail derails in Jharkhand
BREAKING NEWS

Six hurt as 10 coaches of Mumbai-Howrah mail derails in Jharkhand

Ten to twelve coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Badabamboo., a senior South Eastern Railway official said.

30 July,2024 07:45 AM IST | Jamshedpur/Ranchi, | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
‘We have been friends for over 60 years’, Mumbaikars share heartwarming stories
Friendship Day 2024

Mid-Day Premium ‘We have been friends for over 60 years’, Mumbaikars share heartwarming stories

As the world celebrates International Friendship Day on July 30, mid-day.com spoke to Mumbaikars and a Delhiite who share their more cherished and long-lasting friendships and the secret to it all

29 July,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
India’s Day 4 schedule: Manu eyes another medal, boxers in action, and more

All eyes will be on Manu Bhaker on Day 4 as she aims for a second medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, this time partnering with Sarabjot Singh

30 July,2024 07:31 AM IST | Paris | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


