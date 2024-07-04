Breaking News
Fixed! Leaks, jams and snags on Western Railway AC locals
BMC’s anti-hawker drive: A temporary fix or is there a long-term solution
Mumbai: Checkpoints to protect eco-sensitive zones
Mumbai: Cop, commuters overpower man who stabs wife
Pune executive held for strangling Mumbra lover
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Navi Mumbai: 44-year-old woman loses over Rs 36 lakh in cryptocurrency scam

The Navi Mumbai woman, a stock trader, lodged a complaint against two persons in connection with the cryptocurrency scam, following which a case was registered

Veteran actress Smriti Biswas dies in Nashik

Veteran actress Smriti Biswas dies in Nashik

04 July,2024 05:32 PM IST | Nashik | PTI
Entertainment News
Ent top stories: Hina Khan chops off her hair; Justin Bieber in India

Ent top stories: Hina Khan chops off her hair; Justin Bieber in India

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

04 July,2024 06:19 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Mumbai
Mumbai: Flyover slab falls on car bonnet in Andheri

Mumbai: Flyover slab falls on car bonnet in Andheri

According to BMC, the incident took place near Gundavali metro rail station on Western Express Highway at 3:20 pm

04 July,2024 05:37 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Fans ready to welcome Indian cricket team at Marine Drive, trains & roads packed

Fans ready to welcome Indian cricket team at Marine Drive, trains & roads packed

The Indian cricket team has returned to India after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa. As they make their way to Mumbai for the celebratory victory parade, Mumbaikars are eagerly awaiting their arrival. Crowded trains, stations and roads, load chants, blue jerseys- these are all common sights in the city today. 

04 July,2024 05:40 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Team India arrives in Mumbai, Victory Parade at Marine Drive soon

Team India arrives in Mumbai, Victory Parade at Marine Drive soon

The World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in Mumbai to a warm welcome from the fans awaiting the sight of their favourite heroes and sight of the silverware

04 July,2024 07:09 PM IST | Editor

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK