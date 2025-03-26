Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
BMC launches online ‘Debris On Call’ service to streamline waste management

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has integrated its 'Debris On Call' service with the AutoDCR system, enabling developers to book debris removal online. The service will soon be available on the 'MyBMC' app, making waste management more efficient and eco-friendly

Neha Kakkar breaks silence after Melbourne concert row: 'You'll regret for...'

27 March,2025 12:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
'Rachel Zegler's actions hurt the film's box office': Snow White producer's son

Snow White producer Marc Platt's eldest son Jonah Platt also took potshots at Rachel Zegler for dragging politics instead of sticking to textbook publicity

27 March,2025 11:06 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai’s top chain snatcher shot dead by Chennai police

TN cops say Jaffar Gulam Hussain Irani, who featured in a list of city’s Top 20 offenders released by Mumbai police in 2018, tried to attack them while in custody. A gang led by Jaffar arrived in Chennai on Wednesday morning and targeted the Taramani area, known as the city’s IT corridor

27 March,2025 06:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan | Samiullah Khan
Lifestyle News
Lakmé Fashion Week 2025: Anamika Khanna’s collection redefines power dressing

At the opening show of Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2025, Anamika Khanna's collection 'Silver Collar' redefined power dressing with silver embellishments and ornaments

27 March,2025 10:04 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
IPL 2025 |

IPL 2025 | "...was the one who changed the game": Ricky Ponting

“It’s a surreal feeling when you win the game, especially when you do it for the team in that situation, it really feels good”

27 March,2025 08:06 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS

