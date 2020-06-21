1 Year of Kabir Singh: Kiara Advani gets nostalgic, shares unseen pictures

Exactly a year ago, a film released that changed the careers of its lead pair. The film in question was Kabir Singh and the pair in question is Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Kabir Singh was a special film for both the actor and the actress. Kapoor delivered his maiden solo 200 crore blockbuster, and Advani became a household name.

Smashing over Rs. 278 crores at the box-office, this remake of the Telugu classic Arjun Reddy was the second-highest-grossing film of the year after Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War. And taking to her Instagram Account, Advani aka Preeti Sikka shared some unseen pictures from the shoot and also wished the film a happy anniversary.

After Kabir a Singh, Advani was seen in films like Good Newwz and Guilty. She's now gearing up for Shershaah, Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawaani, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in Jersey.

