10-day-old baby killed in heavy shelling in Jammu and Kashmir

national

Representation picture

A 10-day-old baby, injured in heavy shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC), died at a hospital on Monday in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The infant, his mother Fatima Jan (35) and another civilian Mohammad Arif (40) were injured when mortar shells fired by Pakistan hit their village in Shahpur sector late Sunday.

The injured were rushed to district hospital Poonch, where the minor succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Monday, a police official said.

He said the other two injured were referred to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu for specialised treatment, though their condition was stated to be "stable".

Pakistani troops lobbed mortars and used small arms to target forward posts and villages in Shahpur, Saujiyan and Mendhar sectors between 5 pm and 10 pm on Sunday.

Several houses were also damaged in the firing, the official said.

However, there was no fresh report of ceasefire violation by Pakistan from anywhere in the district so far.

The Indian Army retaliated to silence the Pakistani guns but the casualties on Pakistani side was not known immediately, an Army officer said.

On July 22, an Indian soldier was killed in Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, while a civilian was also injured in another incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector on July 20.

