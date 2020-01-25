10 ka dum! Zareen Khan bags Best Actress award for Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele, decade after debut film Veer

Zareen Khan bagged the Best Actress award for Harish Vyas's Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele at the Rajasthan International Film Festival 2020 in Jaipur. She received the honour on the same day (January 22) that she began her journey in Bollywood with Veer (2010) a decade ago. It was also in the Pink City that she had shot for the Salman Khan-starrer.

After venturing into regional cinema, she now makes her small screen debut with Bollywood Trails. As host of the travel show, she will be revisiting the locations where iconic Bollywood films were shot.

In the AXN show - Jeep Bollywood Trails, the actress will travel across India and revisit the locations where iconic films like "3 Idiots", "Jab We Met", "Dhadak" were shot. The show premieres on January 25. The series will premiere with Zareen driving to Ladakh in the first episode to revisit Chail Palace, Druk School, Pangong Lake where "3 Idiots" was shot. The episode will also showcase a discussion with the director of the film Rajkumar Hirani, who will open up about his early life and his love for the mountains.

The other locations and directors covered in the series are Manali for "Jab We Met" featuring Imtiaz Ali, Shimla for "Bang Bang!" featuring Siddharth Anand, Varanasi for "Raanjhanaa" featuring Aanand L Rai and Udaipur for "Dhadak" featuring Shashank Khaitan.

