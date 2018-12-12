1,000 to lose their driving licences in Navi Mumbai

national

The Navi Mumbai police, cracking down hard on traffic violators, have recommended suspension of licence for three months for 1,085 of them in the past 11 months alone. One-time violations, too, are penalised.

The Regional Traffic Office, Navi Mumbai, have suspended 108 licences so far. The Navi Mumbai traffic cops have urged motorists to stop violating traffic rules as 400 cops are keeping an eye on every single biker and motorist.

To reduce fatal accidents, Navi Mumbai cops had started a drive recommending traffic violators for suspension of licence. In 2018, of the 1,085 traffic violators recommended for licence suspension to the RTO, 90 have been suspended. The majority of suspended licences are for those jumping red lights. "We have intensified our drive against violations that can cause fatal accidents. These include jumping red lights (548), talking on the mobile phone while driving (325), drink driving (199), riding without helmet and so on," an officer from the traffic department said.

State transport department has instructed all commissionerates in the state to take strict action on traffic violations. "We have 400 traffic cops issuing challans and sending information to the RTO about suspension of their licences," said DCP (Traffic) Sunil Lokhande. "The cops are keeping a watch on arterial roads, too, where violations are reported by citizens," he added.

Vashi traffic department has topped in recommendations - 160 for suspension of licence, followed by Turbhe (150), Kharghar (122), Panvel (113), Rabale (109), APMC (102).

