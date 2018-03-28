102 Not Out Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor's chemistry will leave you spellbound

The much-awaited trailer of 102 Not Out is out and boy does it take you on a roller coaster ride!



Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out's trailer has been released by its makers and boy does it take you on a roller coaster ride! The trailer was launched post the unique activity of hatching an egg which reached 1 million pokes in less than 20 hours. The activity was a huge success and got a lot of participation from people. The egg was hatched when the trailer activity touched 1 million.

Watch Video:

"Hatch the trailer activity has garnered a huge response and we thank the audience for their love and support. 102 Not Out celebrates life and the unbreakable bond between a parent and a child. The fact that it brings legends Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor as father and son for the first time makes it doubly special! We hope this family entertainer touches your hearts the same way it has touched ours!" says Vivek Krishnani, MD, Sony Pictures Entertainment, India.

102 Not Out is based on playwright Saumya Joshi's well known Gujarati play by the same name and has been adapted into a feature by him. A Sony Pictures Releasing International presentation and worldwide distribution- 102 Not Out is Produced by SPE Films India, Treetop Entertainment and Umesh Shukla's Benchmark Pictures. The film releases worldwide on 4th May 2018.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates