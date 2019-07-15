1,069 posts vacant at Allahabad University: HRD Minister

national

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that around 1,069 posts are vacant at the Allahabad University

Representation Image

As many as 1,069 posts are vacant at the Allahabad University, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

"The number of vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in the University of Allahabad, a Central University, in Prayagraj is 550 and 519 respectively," Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

"The University has already advertised all the vacant teaching posts and 32 non-teaching posts," he added.

Earlier last month, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had issued fresh guidelines to all higher education institutions to fill the vacant positions within six months.

The Minister also said that the 'UGC has prepared the Guidelines for Recruitment of Faculty in Universities, Colleges and Institutions Deemed to be Universities', outlining the selection procedure and the time frame for recruitment which have been circulated vide its letter dated June 4.

In order to implement the teacher-student ratio, the additional teaching posts are sanctioned by the UGC on the basis of workload of teaching through an expert committee, he added.

