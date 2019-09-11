10th Edition of Jagran Film Festival to start in Mumbai

10th Jagran Film Festival – The world's largest travelling film festival was inaugurated by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Mr. Prakash Javadekar in Delhi. Eminent film personalities like Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Shobu Yarlagadda, Ketan Mehta and film critic Rajeev Masand were also part of the Delhi chapter. The film festival will have travelled across 17 cities in India and will be all set to start its ultimate chapter in Mumbai. 'Cinema Summit' panel discussions will be organised and under this, the festival will screen feature films, short films, documentaries, and many in-conversations and masterclass sessions from September 26, 2019, to September 29, 2019.

'Sir' a film directed by Rohena Gera, will be the Opening Film for Mumbai chapter. A movie based on the social issues and rights of working women; 'Sir' will be screened on September 26, 2019. The thought behind this opening is to showcase the power of cinema which can act as a voice of millions of people who are afraid to fight for their rights. The film narrates the life of a woman who is full of dreams and hopes and consistently fights for the same. The session will include Q&A with Miss. Rohena Gera. The closing film will be 'Blindspotting', a USA based film. The festival will showcase a total of 20 World/Asian/Indian premiere movies. More than 40 feature films and around 30 short films/documentaries will be screened in Mumbai. Other notable films include 'Lalji Qalandarr' (India), 'Mardaani Mavla' (Marathi), 'Musk' (UAE) and 'Virus' (Malayalam).

Four Taiwanese films, contributed by Taipei Economic and Cultural Center, will also be screened. 'Breast and House', 'Missing Johnny', 'Bad Boy Symphony' and 'Han Dan' are the titles. The country in focus is Argentina and Argentinian films will also be showcased. Kader Khan's movie(s) will be played under homage and Anil Kapoor's under Indian Retrospective.

10th JFF Premieres Short Films Sir, Lihaaf, Bad Boy Symphony, Satash, Darklight, Do We Belong, Forbidden Tikka Masala, #Gadhvi, Bhayanakam, The Last Elvis, Windows on The World, Daughters of Winter, Shit One Carries, Roots, Axing, Hiroshima Carp Theater, Ghawre Bairey Aaj, Breast and House, T for Taj Mahal, Jhalki, Musk, Paangshu, Missing Johnny, Children Playing God, KD, Chintu Ka Birthday, A Great Daughter's Tale, The Very Last Day, Simin, The Irish Prisoner, Hasina - A Great Daughter's Tale, Han Dan, Blindspotting Aapke Aa Jane Se, Happy Anniversary, Take 2; Binnu Ka Sapna, Tungrus, Meal, Strawberry Shake, Cake walk, Assassination of Mahatma, Shit one carries, In Your Hands, Do We Belong, Kanika

The Jagran Film Festival started from Delhi on 18th July and travelled through Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Indore, and Bhopal. The festival will culminate on September 29, 2019 in Mumbai.

For registration, schedule and other details, log on to jff.co.in.

