10th Jagran Film Festival Delhi: Closing ceremony of Delhi chapter

The Jagran Film Festival kick-started in Delhi on July 18 and will travel through Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Indore and Bhopal.

Rajeev Masand with Ishaan Khatter at the closing ceremony of Delhi chapter of 10th Jagran Film Festival

The closing day of Delhi chapter of 10th Jagran Film Festival witnessed the in-conversation with Taapsee Pannu and Ishaan Khatter by Rajeev Masand. Interactive Q&A session between Devanshu Singh, director of 'Chintu Ka Birthday' was facilitated after the screening of the movie. Rajnigandha Achiever's Film, Soorma, directed by Shaad Ali was also screened along with Harjeeta, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora.

India Premiere of Late Night, directed by Nisha Ganatra, was screened as the Closing Film at Delhi chapter of 10th Jagran Film Festival. The Festival showcased several India premieres, feature films, short movies/documentaries on its fourth day. The Taiwanese movie Han Dan was also screened in the presence of members of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center.



Rajeev Masand with Taapsee Pannu at the closing ceremony of Delhi chapter of 10th Jagran Film Festival

5 India premiere movies & Documentary: Chintu Ka Birthday, Han Dan, Late Night (Closing Film and India Premiere), In This Land Nobody Knew How to Cry and Children Playing God

Feature films: Bulbul Can Sing, Nakaash, Meshampur, Long Shot, Chalne Do, A Diary of Blindness, The Journey, Agam Thimiri

Short films/documentaries: Biloya – Not A Traditional War, Binnu Ka Sapna, Sketch, Dante vs Mohammed Ali, Taxi

Rajnigandha Achiever's Film: Harjeeta, Soorma

On the closing of Delhi chapter Basant Rathore, Senior VP - Strategy, Business Development & Brand, said, "I am happy with the festival's global participation and packed auditoriums despite the rainfall. A total of 22 international movies were premiered at the 10th JFF Delhi with dignitaries coming from Iran, Taiwan, Bangladesh, USA, UK and Argentina, the country in focus for the 10th JFF.

The festival also premiered movies propagating a social cause, such as Jhalki, directed by Brahmanand S Singh, on the 3rd day of the festival. This movie was made by the organization of the Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi, that works to abolish child labor. "I would also like to thank Shobu Yarlagadda, Ketan Mehta, Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor, Aparna Sen, Pouran Derakhshandeh, Madhumita Sundararaman, Onir, Rohit Shetty, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Taapsee Pannu, Devanshu Singh, Ishaan Khatter, Rajeev Massand, Udita Jhunjhunwala, and all other attendees who made this Delhi chapter a grand success. The next chapter is scheduled in Kanpur and Lucknow from 26th to 28th July 2019."

