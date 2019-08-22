10th Jagran Film Festival in Ranchi and Jamshedpur from August 23-25

bollywood

The festival will feature inauguration as well as In-conversations with noted actor Manoj Pahwa. Image sourced from mid-day archives

After a successful run in Patna and Gorakhpur, the 10th Jagran Film Festival will be held in Ranchi and Jamshedpur from 23rd to 25th August. The schedule of the three-day festival has been released. Besides the film screenings, the festival will feature inauguration as well as In-conversations with noted actors Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa in both the cities. Manoj and Seema Pahwa's in-conversation in Jamshedpur will be on how the industry is shifting focus on character roles rather than star power. Taiwanese film Missing Johnny will also be screened in Jamshedpur and is shared with the festival by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre to bring the Taiwanese culture to the non-metro cities of India. A masterclass on Craft of Comedy will be conducted by Manoj Pahwa in Ranchi.

Coolie No. 1 directed by David Dhawan will be screened in Ranchi to pay tribute to legendary actor Kader Khan. Q & A session with the director of Chintu Ka Birthday will be conducted in Ranchi. Tumbbad directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Adesh Prasad will be screened as the opening film in Ranchi. Gully Boy directed by Zoya Akhtar will be the closing film in Ranchi and Rajnigandha Achievers film Soorma directed by Shaad Ali in Jamshedpur.

The new OTT release Kota Factory directed by Raghav Subbu will also be screened in both the cities. Argentinian film The Irish Prisoner will be screened in Jamshedpur as Argentina is the country focus partner for this edition of the festival.

The world's largest traveling film festival received an overwhelming response from both Patna and Gorakhpur. Uri session with real-life heroes was received extremely well and the audience showed their support for the army with flags in Patna. Vinay Pathak and Richa Chaddha's in-conversations had to be forcefully ended upon already exceeding the prescribed time limit and the questions from the audience wouldn't cease.

Ravi Kishan and Anoop Soni's in-conversation in Patna and inauguration ceremony in Gorakhpur were a huge hit. Especially in Gorakhpur, as Ravi Kishan is rooted within the region in his ventures. A lot of movie fans also attended TVF masterclass. Jhalki screening – Inaugural movie directed by Mr. Brahmanand Singh and produced by Kailash Satyarthi Children's foundation was accompanied by 2 people's narratives on how the foundation helped them get emancipated from child labour and formed a huge emotional connect with the packed hall.

The Jagran Film Festival started in Delhi from July 18 and has travelled to Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Patna, and Gorakhpur. The festival will now travel to Ranchi and Jamshedpur through, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Raipur, Indore and Bhopal. The travelling festival will culminate on September 29 in Mumbai.

To register and to know more details, log on to jff.co.in.

