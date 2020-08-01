11-foot Indian python, battling for life rescued from Aarey colony

An 11-foot- long Indian Rock Python entangled in a metal wire at Aarey milk colony and battling for life was rescued and immediately taken to a veterinary doctor by wildlife lovers on Monday afternoon.

Speaking to mid-day, president of NGO, RAWW, Pawan Sharma said, "The Indian Rock Python was rescued near Royal Palms in Aarey milk colony in joint efforts of NGOs and the Forest Department."

One of the NGOs that was a part of the rescue operation received a distress call from a resident who informed that a huge snake with severe injuries was stuck in a metal wire. The snake may have tried to free itself from the wire, which may have resulted in the severe injuries.

"Without wasting any time, the rescuer reached the spot and saw that the snake was severely injured. The wire had torn through its skin and the reptile was bleeding profusely. Once rescued, the constrictor was then handed over to RAWW for medical treatment and further rehabilitation," added Sharma.

The injured snake was later treated by Dr Rina Dev, assisted by RAWW rescue team and has responded well to the initial treatment.

NGO and Forest Department officials with the python

Sharma told this newspaper that the reptile is currently under observation at RAWW in coordination with the Forest Department.

According to the Indian Biodiversity Portal, Indian Rock Python is one of the most famous and one of the largest growing snakes in India. In most of the parts of the country, this is the largest species (excluding North-east where Burmese Python is found in place of Indian Rock Python). Most of the times it can be easily identified by its large size, dark irregular patches, pinkish head and slow movement.

Indian Rock Python is also protected in Schedule I of the wildlife protection Act 1972.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news