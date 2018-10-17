11 fun things Kajol said on No Filter Neha - Season 3

bollywood

Kajol interacted with her Helicopter Eela co-star Neha Dhupia on the latter's chat show No Filter Neha - Season 3. The podcast has become the talk of the town for the interesting tidbits revealed from the show!

Kajol and Neha Dhupia on No Filter Neha - Season 3

Kajol on being an unsafe driver

I'm a very safe driver, I am safe and controlled, always. And I always wear a seatbelt. All my friends have had mini heart attacks only because of the fact that... 'excuse me if there's an open road, we do not have to travel at the pace of 30! That speed is meant for, like traffic, and that speed is meant for more than a 100 cars on the road'. And all my friends haven't sat behind the wheel of their own cars, none of them know how to drive.

On Karan having a mini heart attack after sitting with Kajol driving

Karan! He's an idiot! He's a complete idiot and by the way, I just want to tell you that he has sat with me at other times in the car. There is nothing like he hasn't sat with me in the car after that. We've had a lot of car-y adventures.

Kajol didn't recognize Ajay Devgn at one point!

We'd just signed a film together and he was calling me for his sister's wedding. His sister was going to get married and he was calling the whole industry. So he called me up and it was the time of landlines. He'd called me up and he'd called in the morning and I was half asleep. I picked up the phone and he was like hi, is this Kajol? And I said NO, this is Sridevi, wrong number and I've put the phone down and he's called again, says hello and I said I told you na this is Sridevi's number and I put the phone down. Bechara has called my mother and told her this is Ajay Devgan here and I wanted to call Kajol for my sister's wedding but she's putting the phone down.

Kajol on not recognizing Mani Ratnam!

I thought it was Shah Rukh playing a prank on me and I was like just shut up okay, I know you're not Mani Ratnam!

Kajol on being a SALE junkie

I love the fact that everything is on sale online. I am a bargain hunter. I absolutely love the word sale. I absolutely love that percentage sign even if it is 5 and even if it is 10, I'm mad about it and I'm a very good online shopper.

Kajol never shopped for herself till she was 28!

I never actually shopped till I was 28/29 years old. I would never buy clothes. I would never buy my own clothes. I always had clothes given to me or my mother would buy my clothes for me or I had people sending me clothes. I never shopped. It was only after I got married, like 2-3 years down the line that I sat down and decided that I actually would like to buy this for myself or I would like to buy that for myself. I never shopped for myself – not shoes, not jewelry, nothing.

Kajol does her own makeup and admits to being the fastest

I have been doing my own makeup for the last 20 years nearly. So I really know how to get my base right, I know how to get my basics right, let me put it that way. And I feel I do it the fastest also, I don't have the patience for somebody to go patting on my face for 45 minutes and then say oh now you're done. Though I don't do it most of the time just because it's most convenient to have somebody else pay attention to me rather than me sitting in the mirror at like 7 in the morning. But yes, on most days I'm very very quick and I do my makeup really really fast.

Nobody wanted Kajol and Ajay to get married!

Nobody wanted us to get married besides his family and my family. My family also was iffy because my dad when I told him I wanted to get married, he didn't speak to me for a week, it was because I wanted to get married. He was just like why do you want to get married you're so young and your career is doing so well and I was like but I want to get married! Ajay and I were very different people, so lots of people had reservations as to what we would be like as a couple and we were not very social even then. Not a lot of people had met us together or knew what we were like together.

Kajol got whacked a lot as a child!

My mum was very strict. I may not have got slapped on my face but I got whacked totally! My butt was like fully whacked and nice and red!

Kajol's kids don't like her movies

Both my children don't like my movies. They don't watch my movies. According to them I cry too much in my films and I don't do happy films so hence and therefore I should do more films like Golmaal!

Kajol says Nysa is very critical of her

According to her, there are very few things I look good in. Her taste is very classic so anything that is a little quirky or the things that I like – is a little quirky or a little loud. She like why can't you watch this film quietly or why can't you enjoy this film quietly, why do you have to cry, scream, clap, laugh!

