11-yr-old stops limping after undergoing surgery for rare spinal cord tumor

An 11-year-old boy got a new lease of life after undergoing surgery for a rare spinal cord tumor that forced him to limp for most of his life.

Goran Shakhawan from Kurdistan developed a rare spinal cord tumor which affected his walking. But city-based hospital- Global Hospital, Parel operated upon him which will now help him to walk properly for the first time in his life but he would require physiotherapy and rehabilitation to recover faster.

Goran was 5-years-old when his mother noticed that he was limping and has developed scoliosis and shortening of his left leg. With the help of further investigations at the local hospital, a spinal cord tumor was diagnosed. Dr Suresh Sankhla, HOD- Neurosurgery of the hospital who performed the surgery, said, “The patient had a large internal spinal cord tumor which was extending along the whole length of the spinal cord - a rare condition responsible for his leg weakness and scoliosis. He added, “The patient underwent surgery for removal of the tumor (under intraoperative USG and neuromonitoring guidance), and laminoplasty on June 26, . He had an uneventful recovery after surgery and was discharged from the hospital after 5 days.

Goran, said, "I could walk, and do daily activities like other children of my age. But, I was disheartened as they were taller than me. They would walk properly, and I would limp. I always dreamt of being able to walk properly without limping. I have been told by the doctors that within a few months, I will be able to get rid of scoliosis, stand on my feet, and live life the way I wanted to. I am keen on starting a new inning of my life."

