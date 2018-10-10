12 arrested for smuggling 200 cattles in Jharkhand

crime

Police sources said that villagers tipped the police after some villagers who tried to stop the vehicles carrying animals were beaten up by the smugglers

Representational Picture

Twelve persons were arrested on Wednesday on the charge of smuggling cattle and more than 200 animals were seized in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said.

"A Giridih police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar intercepted 12 vehicles carrying around 250 cattle that were being taken to West Bengal from Jharkhand. The smugglers tried to run over policemen in a bid to escape but were captured," police said.

Police sources said that villagers tipped the police after some villagers who tried to stop the vehicles carrying animals were beaten up by the smugglers. Cases under the Animals Protection Act were registered.

In another incident, the CBI had arrested an alleged cattle smuggler in Kolkata in connection with the arrest of a BSF commandant, posted along the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal, in a "bribery" case, an official said. Mohammed Inamul Haq has been arrested in connection with the arrest of Jibu D Mathew, commandant of the BSFs 83rd battalion, late last year, the official said.

Mathew was arrested by the CBI from Kerala's Alappuzha on December 30, 2017 for allegedly carrying Rs 47 lakh in cash. Mathew was posted along the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal and was nabbed when he deboarded the Shalimar Express train at Alappuzha following a tip off about an alleged corruption case.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever