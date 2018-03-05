CBI arrested 'cattle smuggler' in Kolkata

The CBI has arrested an alleged cattle smuggler in Kolkata in connection with the arrest of a BSF commandant, posted along the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal, in a "bribery" case, an official said

The CBI has arrested an alleged cattle smuggler in Kolkata in connection with the arrest of a BSF commandant, posted along the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal, in a "bribery" case, an official said. Mohammed Inamul Haq has been arrested in connection with the arrest of Jibu D Mathew, commandant of the BSFs 83rd battalion, late last year, the official said.

Mathew was arrested by the CBI from Kerala's Alappuzha on December 30, 2017 for allegedly carrying Rs 47 lakh in cash. Mathew was posted along the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal and was nabbed when he deboarded the Shalimar Express train at Alappuzha following a tip off about an alleged corruption case.

The agency was looking into the source of cash, the official said.

