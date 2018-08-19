12-year-old boy sodomised by 25-year-old man at public garden

crime

Representational Image

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a 25-year-old man at a public garden in Morena last evening, the police said on Sunday. The accused forced himself on the boy at an isolated spot in the Udayraj Garden in Tussipura area when he was playing alone, a police official said.

The accused is known to the victim, as they are residents of the same locality, said Station Road police station in-charge Manorama Parmar. After returning home, the boy confided in his parents about his ordeal, following which they approached the police and a case was registered against the accused who remains untraced.

"The accused has been booked under section 377 (unnatural offence) of the IPC," Parmar said.

She said the medical report of the victim is awaited.

