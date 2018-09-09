12-year-old boy kidnapped and later rescued by police

crime

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a house in Khoda colony and rescued the boy, he said. Two country-made pistols, four live cartridges and two knives were also seized from their possession, the SSP said

A 12-year-old boy, who was kidnapped while returning home from his school, was rescued, following which four people were arrested and a minor was apprehended, police said Saturday. Those arrested were identified as Raja, Karan Yadav, Akash Chaudhary and Ravi, Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.

The accused persons allegedly kidnapped the class 7 student Friday while he was returning home from his school, the SSP said, adding that they then started making ransom calls, demanding Rs 2 crore from the boy's father, who is a businessman.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a house in Khoda colony and rescued the boy, he said. Two country-made pistols, four live cartridges and two knives were also seized from their possession, the SSP said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever