13 Reasons Why - 2 - Web Preview: It lacks conviction

The latest edition of the Netflix original '13 Reasons Why' tries to highlight that there's always another side of the story

13 Reasons Why - 2 (First Five Episodes)

U/A: Psychological drama

On: Netflix

Cast: Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Katherine Langford, Justin Prentice

Rating:

It's been months since Clay last spared a thought for Hannah — or so he claims to others, and in isolation. He does, however, keep her alive in his overt watchfulness of his new love interest, Skye, who harbours a tendency to inflict wounds on herself as she grapples with depression. 'Good guy' Tony, the caretaker of Hannah's tapes lets it slip in early on that "you don't know everything about me", with the composed friend from season one making his fear evident every now and then. Five months after a failed suicide attempt, Alex is set to return to Liberty High School, but it's not all that he can remember of what transpired in the recent past. He does, however, have for company, Jessica, who is still coming to terms with learning of her rape when unconscious at a college party.

Zack is dedicated while enabling Alex to negotiate his way back to school, keeping you guessing why Bryce Walker's best pal is supporting those against him. What happened? Is that too much to handle? The makers don't waste time in getting to the point early on in season two, throwing you right into the trial that followed Hannah Baker's death. Unlike season one, where Hannah invites you to "settle in and listen to my story", you almost find yourself on the edge of your seat whilst trying to assimilate all that transpired thereafter.

Unfortunately, 40 minutes into episode one, the pace fizzles out. Soon after the release of season one, the cast had stated that season two would portray the now-deceased protagonist in a different light. While part one took us through her side of the story, this instalment would offer a voice to those she accused of abetting suicide, as more skeletons tumble out of the closet.

Unfortunately, five episodes into the 13-episode-long second edition, and the makers go little further than constantly reiterate the damage that the tender teenage can cause, and carry the promise of the unknown. Unlike season one, season two sees each episode dedicated to one character, who testifies and puts forth his/her version of Hannah's story.

It's not unusual to have a change of heart when a few despicable characters shed light on the trauma they face, even as they attempt to seek justice for Hannah, just like the apathy showcased by others can make your stomach wrench in disgust. The writers must have dug deep to decipher the lack of sympathy. What you do seem to cherish in season two is the suppleness that the actors introduce in their relationships. While Clay and Skye do not particularly grow on you, Jessica and Alex's friendship is surely one to tug at your heartstrings. If his acclaimed act in part one wasn't enough, Dylan Minnette seems more confident with his role as Clay Jensen. What you do miss in his unwavering anger addressed to Hannah is the warmth that their relationship harboured in season one.

The latest edition of the Netflix original tries to highlight that there's always another side of the story. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem to have been created with the conviction that part one harboured. You wouldn't particularly find yourself craving to know what follows, as was the case in the debut edition, given that neither the characters, nor the pace, promise to offer enough, except for verbally reiterating that it does so.

Watch 13 Reasons Why - 2 Trailer

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates