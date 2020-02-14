14 killed, 25 injured after 'rashly' driven bus rams into truck

Firozabad: Fourteen people were killed and 25 injured when a bus crashed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow expressway, officials said on Thursday. The accident took place on Wednesday night, they said. "The toll in the bus accident has gone up to 14. Besides, 25 injured are undergoing treatment in various hospitals," Senior Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel said.

SP (Rural) Rajesh Kumar said the accident took place around 10 pm on Wednesday in the Nagla Khanagar police station area when the double-decker bus carrying passengers from Delhi to Motihari, in north Bihar, crashed into the truck. There were around 50 people on the bus, Kumar said. One of the passengers, who was admitted to Etawah hospital, told news persons that he lost consciousness after the crash.

"When I regained consciousness, I found everything around me lying broken. I was on the upper floor of the sleeper bus when the accident occurred. I was brought here [Saifai hospital in Etawah] in an ambulance later. All the passengers were from Bihar. I don't know what happened to the one who was sleeping in the adjoining seat," he said.

The cleaner of the truck, who was also injured, said, "I was changing the deflated tyre of my truck by the side of the road when a speeding bus coming from behind crashed into it. My associates, including the driver, are badly hurt." He said the bus was being driven rashly. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed district officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured, a senior official said in Lucknow.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever