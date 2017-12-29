Mumbai: 14 killed and many injured in a major fire at building in Lower Parel

At least 14 people were killed and as many injured after a major fire in a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel, an official said



Kamala Mills fire. Pic/Sameer Markande

At least 14 people were killed and as many injured after a major fire in a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel, an official said. The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, a civic official told PTI.



BMC Commissinor Ajay Mehta at the spot were 14 peoples died in huge fire at and dozen of them injured in fire at Houses several offices and Mojo bistro and 1 Above Restaurant Kamala Mills Lower parel. Pics/Bipin Kokate

The blaze was reported around 12.30 a.m. from a bistro The Mojo, a rooftop restaurant pub in The Kamla Trade House and quickly spread to another surrounding pub and a restaurant, said an official of BMC Disaster Control.

List of deceased in fire in #LondonTaxi pub at #kamalamills compound. Till now 14 dead & 8 injured. Rescue operation is over :DMU#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/cbt8izBBXP — laxman singh (@Laxmantweetsss) December 29, 2017



Photo Credit Manji

While the majority of the victims are reported to have perished on the spot, the firemen could rescue 10 others safely from the leaping flames. The injured have been admitted to the KEM Hospital and other hospitals for treatment.



Photo Credit Manji

The injured were taken to the KEM, and Sion hospitals, the official from the BMC disaster management unit said. Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulance and police personnel rushed to the spot for rescue operation, he said.

#KamalaMills Fire: 'Postmortem reveals that all the 14 deaths were due to to suffocation,' Dr.Rajesh Dere, doctor who performed the postmortems (Earlier Visual) pic.twitter.com/oOqU6CCKz9 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017



Kamala Mills fire

The entire pub and the surrounding complex was full of patrons including many women and tourists thronging the fashionable area to unwind. Mumbai Police have booked the owner of the pub for negligence and other charges for the fire, suspected to be triggered by an electric short-circuit. There are many major corporate and media house offices situated in the posh Kamla Mills Complex whose working is likely to be affected on Thursday.



Photo Credit Manji

The building, in Central Mumbai, houses some commercial establishments including hotels. According to the official, the cause of the fire remains to be ascertained.

(With inputs from agencies)

