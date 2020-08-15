14 Maharashtra cops awarded President's Police Medal for Gallantry

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

At least 58 Maharashtra police personnel have been chosen for President's police medals this year including 14 for gallantry, an official said on Friday.

The Union government announced President's police medals for gallantry and distinguished and meritorious service on the eve of Independence Day.

From Maharashtra, police sub-inspector Rajesh Khandve, police naik Manish Gorle, constables Govardhan Wadhai, Kailas Usendi, Kunarshaha Kirange, Shivlal Hudko, head constables Suresh Kovase, Ratiram Poreti, Pradipkimar Gedam, Rakesh Narote, Rakesh Hickami, Vasant Tadvi, Subhash Usendi and Ramesh Komire have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry.

All of them were posted in Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district and played important role in the fight against the ultras, a senior police official said.

