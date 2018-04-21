14-year-old girl raped in a village in Ghaziabad, 3 arrested

The accused were identified as Babloo Prajapati and Bhaiyan, and the woman as Savita Prajapati, the officer said



A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village in Ghaziabad by two youths, who have been arrested, police said on Saturday. The girl was allegedly lured by a woman of her village to a secluded spot and handed over to the youths, who raped her yesterday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Pratap Kumar Gupta said.

On the complaint lodged the the victim's family, an FIR was registered, he said. The accused were identified as Babloo Prajapati and Bhaiyan, and the woman as Savita Prajapati, the officer said. They have been arrested and the girl has been sent for medical examination, the SP added.

