14-year-old 'mentally unstable' girl gangraped, two arrested

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old "mentally unstable" girl was allegedly raped by three people in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana and two of them were arrested Tuesday,police said.

The three accused in their mid-20s allegedly kidnapped the victim from Manuguru town and took her to an isolated place on a bike and sexually assaulted her late Monday evening, the police said. Her parents searched for her and some passersby told them that she was seen taken on a bike.

Later, the parents found the girl near the roadside bushes and lodged a complaint with police. During investigation, police nabbed two of the accused during a vehicle-check,a police official said adding the girl was shifted to a hospital and they registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act. Search is on for the absconding accused.

